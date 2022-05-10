Grants available through AgCredit’s Mission Fund

Share Facebook

The application period for AgCredit’s Mission Fund program is now open. The Mission Fund awards grants to local organizations who are working to improve their local rural communities.

The grant program operates on an application-based system within the following four focus areas.

Education — Educating young, beginning or future farmers

Environment — Maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment

Technology — Supporting the advancement and utilization of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural communities

Quality of Rural Life — Programs, projects or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities

Organizations may apply for grants up to $15,000 per year. The deadline to apply for a grant is Aug. 31, 2022. Proposals will be reviewed by a committee comprised of AgCredit directors, employees and members. Grants will be awarded by Dec. 31.

“The AgCredit Mission Fund allows us an opportunity to invest in the future of agriculture and positively impact the quality of life in rural Ohio,” said Brian Ricker, AgCredit President and CEO. “We are thrilled to be in the 5th year of the program and are pleased with the impact the past recipients have made in our local communities.”

Learn more about the Mission Fund grant program and apply here: https://www.agcredit.net/about/community/mission-fund