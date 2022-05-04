Heritage Cooperative expands grain storage at Upper Sandusky location

Share Facebook

Heritage Cooperative is excited to announce the construction of a new grain bin providing an additional 750,000 bushels of grain storage at our Upper Sandusky location, 520 W. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky.

The $3.4 million project will consist of building a steel Chief grain storage bin on the west side of the property, increasing the grain storage capacity to just over 4 million bushels.

This additional storage will benefit Heritage growers in the Upper Sandusky and northern Ohio area. In addition, an enhanced staggered conveyer system and recently acquired land provides space and better efficiencies for Heritage and farmers for unloading and storing grain.

“We are really excited about this project. It will provide immediate grain storage solutions for our growers and allow us to take their grain when they need to unload it during the busy harvest season.” said Jeff Osentoski, president and CEO of Heritage Cooperative. “This storage capability also positions us well for the future.”

First Rate Industries from Hollansburg, Ohio is constructing the project. They also built the original steel grain bin at Upper Sandusky in 2014. The project begins this month and is expected to be completed in late summer/early fall 2022 in time for harvest.