Liberty Union FFA members compete in public speaking

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Liberty Union FFA Chapter had four members compete in the Ohio FFA Public Speaking Competition. Senior Mary Chesnut competed in the Advanced Prepared division and received 1st in Districts and 5th in the state. Brooklyn Dray, a sophomore, competed in the Extemporaneous competition and received 5th in Districts. At the county level Masie ,a freshman, competed in Creed Speaking and Taylor Amick, a sophomore, competed in Beginning Prepared Speaking.

The FFA Public Speaking competition focuses on building strong communication and leadership skills. The purpose of the Creed Speaking Career Development is to provide FFA members the opportunity to develop oral communication skills, confidence, and the ability to appear before groups through Agricultural Public Speaking activities. The purpose of the Advanced Prepared Public Speaking Career Development is to develop oral communication skills through Agricultural Public Speaking activities. The Advanced Prepared CDE is designed to develop confidence and the ability to appear before groups. The purpose of the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Career Development is to develop oral communication skills, expressing thoughts and ideas with limited preparation. The Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE is designed to further develop the prepared speaker to formulate remarks in situations with minimal prior notification or rehearsal.