Liberty Union FFA wins environmental contest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On April 13th the Liberty Union FFA ENR team competed at the Ohio FFA Environmental and Natural Resources competition. Students Gavin Eastep, Mary Chesnut, Alex Shy, and Kameron Waits competed, and the Liberty Union team overall placed 1st in the state. Individually Mary Chesnut placed first and Gavin Eastep placed second.

The purpose of the environmental and natural resource career development event is to stimulate student interest and to promote environmental and natural resource instruction in the agricultural education curriculum and to provide recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies as a result of environmental and natural resource instruction.