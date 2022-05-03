Meet our student FFA reporters

Share Facebook

We’re back with our 10th class of Student FFA Reporters after COVID-19 benched the program. They’ll be covering the Ohio FFA State Convention May 5-6 in Columbus. We asked them to introduce themselves to our readers below.

Devan Foster

Devan Foster, Allen East FFA

Hello everyone! My name is Devan Foster and I am a sophomore at Allen East High School. There, I am one of our two reporters for the Allen East FFA chapter. Along with the FFA, I love to stay involved in several other groups as well. I am part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, French Club, French Honors Society, Varsity Cheerleading, Class President, and I am the treasurer of my 4-H club. Within my FFA Chapter, I love trying new things and partaking in as many contests as I can. My first two years in the FFA have provided me with more experience and memories than I could have ever imagined. Recently, I wrote two grants and was lucky enough to be selected in the hope to spread agriculture and feed my local community. To end this school year I have been working on my Growing Gardens Growing Minds project in my greenhouse planting with the elementary students. I have had a passion for agriculture my whole life, I’ve grown up on my small family farm where we raise chickens, pigs, and dairy cattle. Through showing at my county fair, watching my dad and grandpa work our land, and finding my own place in the FFA, a huge part of my heart is dedicated to spreading what agriculture really is. I couldn’t be more honored and excited to hold this position and I look forward to everything it entails!

Avery Shoffner

Avery Shoffner, Anna FFA

Hi everyone! My name is Avery Shoffner and I am 16 years old, and am a sophomore at Anna High School. I am a member of the Anna FFA Chapter where I will be serving as the 2022-2023 Assistant Secretary. Being involved in the CDE’s public speaking, parliamentary procedure, and general livestock judging has broadened my horizons for the best. My SAE currently includes raising 50+ brood Hampshire and Southdown ewes. Recently, I placed first in my district and currently Top four in the area of Sheep Production in the state, where the winner will then be announced at the 94th State FFA Convention. This project has been one that has truly broadened my horizons. I have had the opportunity to show my sheep at county, state, and national level shows. Also meeting many people along the way, allowing me to be involved in the Sheep Industry. I will also be serving as the 2022 Ohio Southdown Queen. FFA has strengthened my abilities to be one of the first to lend a helping hand, volunteer, and to be creative. I cannot say enough about the opportunities that the organization has offered me and cannot wait to see what the future has in store.

Upon graduation, I plan to attend college and major in Vet Medicine or Early Childhood Education. I am truly honored to be chosen as one of the student reporters for the Ohio’s County Journal. I can not wait to see, and to meet everyone at the 94th Ohio FFA Convention!

Chloe Anderson

Chloe Anderson, Kenton – OHP FFA

My name is Chloe Anderson and I am currently a senior at Kenton High School. I am a member of the Kenton-OHP FFA Chapter, where I have served as president for the past two years. In high school, I am extremely involved in the KHS band, Hardin County Key club, NHS, and P.A.W.S. mental health awareness group. Outside of school, I currently serve as the president of my 4-H club and am a member of the Belle Center United Presbyterian Church Youth Group and Choir. In FFA, I currently have two SAEs. I am a communications intern at the Hardin County Fair, where I spend the whole week of the fair photographing and promoting on social media the various Junior Fair livestock shows that are occurring. I truly enjoy capturing a moment in time with my photography and the opportunity to share it with the Hardin County community. I also work at New Leaf Garden Center as a sales associate, where I get to care for plants and interact with customers. I enjoy learning new plant knowledge and making connections with my community at New Leaf. This year at the Ohio FFA State Convention, I will be receiving my state degree and be recognized for my proficiencies. I am excited to serve as a Student Reporter with the Ohio’s Country Journal and the Ohio Ag Net at this year’s Ohio FFA Convention!

Kaydence Morris

Kaydence Morris, Talawanda Butler Tech FFA

Hello! My name is Kaydence Morris, I am a junior and third-year member of the Talawanda/ Butler-Tech FFA chapter located in southwest Ohio. Within my chapter, I serve as the Strengthening Agriculture committee chair, and I hope to serve as chapter reporter in the coming year! Over the course of the year, I have been exploring my journalism skills by producing videos and conducting interviews for our school news, experimenting with social media such as Instagram and Tik Tok, and even working the sound and visuals at our chapter events!

In FFA, I also participate in CDEs LDEs such as parliamentary procedure, agricultural sales, nursery and landscaping, floriculture, food science, farm business management, and more! I value effective teamwork and dedication– so when our team earned the first Ag sales banner for our chapter ever, the first parliamentary procedure banner since 1985, and our nursery and landscaping team earned the first perfect score in Ohio FFA history on the cost estimating practicum and secured out spot to the Big E by placing second overall– I was so thrilled to be experiencing those moments with such a hardworking and kindhearted group of people!

I am so grateful that Ohio’s Country Journal has provided me with such an amazing opportunity to serve as a student reporter this year! I truly cannot wait to meet new people, develop my journalism skills, and provide viewers with coverage of the 2022 Ohio FFA convention!

Allison Kinney

Allison Kinney, Indian Lake – OHP FFA

I am Allison Kinney, and am currently a junior at Indian Lake High School. I belong to the Indian Lake OHP FFA chapter where I will serve as an officer in the coming year. I compete and have competed in Novice Parliamentary Procedure, Advanced Parliamentary Procedure, Poultry Judging, and Grain Merchandising CDEs. I have both entrepreneurship and placement SAEs. This year at State Convention I will be receiving my State Degree.

My entire life has been encompassed with agriculture. This has allowed me to develop a true love and passion for the industry. I am so excited for this opportunity to be an Ohio AgNet/Ohio Country Journal Student Reporter at this year’s State Convention because it gives me the chance to not only spread my enthusiasm and love for the agriculture industry, but get a jump start into my future career. My plans after high school are to obtain a degree in Agricultural Communications and work within that field. I want to work in this specific field of the agriculture industry because it allows me to share with the world my passions for agriculture.