Miami East-MVCTC FFA May 2022 FFA Members of the Month 

The May 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Katie Larson, Emma Sutherly and Samuel Sutherly. They are all retired chapter officers and will soon be graduates of Miami East High School. They have all earned the State FFA Degree and been four year members of the Chapter.

Katie Larson is the daughter of Michael and Stephanie Larson. She has participated in Grain Merchandising competition and Farm Safety Day. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of breeding dogs and showing market goats. She plans to attend Cedarville University to major in Early Childhood Education.

Emma Sutherly is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly. She is a Top 4 Finalist in the State Goat Production Proficiency and participated in the Food Science competition. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience is breeding goats and job placement at Miami Valley Feed and Grain. She plans to major in Agricultural Communications at Kansas State University.

Samuel Sutherly is the son of Sam and Laura Sutherly. He is a Top 4 Finalist in the State Goat Production Proficiency and participated in Meats Judging. His Supervised Agricultural Experience is breeding goats and job placement on Sutherly Family Farms. He plans to attend Clark State Community college and major in Precision Agriculture.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture Room, and will receive a special medallion in celebration of their accomplishment.