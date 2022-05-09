 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members Compete at State FFA Convention

Share Facebook

Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus. Members were recognized for various accomplishments and competed in several contests. While in Columbus, the members attended the convention’s Career Show, met FFA members from across the state, and enjoyed eating out.

Motivational speakers at the convention included Professional Motivational Speakers paraplegic athlete Hunter Pinke, poultry industry expert Juanfra DeVillena, National FFA President Cole Baerlocher, and State FFA President Jake Zajkowski.

The highlight of the trip was the conferring of the State FFA Degree. This year, Miami East High School had a record 15 members receive such an honor. Seniors Chloe Gump, Katie Larson, Anthony Putnam, Kaitlyn Roop, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly and Juniors Isaac Beal, Luke Brunke, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Matthew Osting, Ethan Paulus, Annabelle Penny, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas earned the degree. The degree requirements are based on their earned income from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, leadership experience, and FFA and community activities.

Former Miami East Graduate and lifetime Miami East FFA Alumni and Supporters member Mr. Bill Mote received the Honorary State FFA Degree for his continued support of FFA and Agricultural Education.

During the National Chapter Award results the chapter was named a Top 10 Chapter, out of over 320 chapters in the state. Additionally, the chapter placed in the Top 10 in the areas of Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture. These results are from the chapter’s National Chapter Application. The application will now be sent to the National FFA for review and placing. Additionally, the chapter was recognized for being a Gold Medal Chapter. Members sharing informational presentations were Luke Brunke, Ayla Gilbert, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, and Kendal Staley,

Students were recognized for having outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs through the State Proficiency Award program. All students earned a cash prize and were recognized on stage with a plaque. Samuel Sutherly was named the State Winner in the area of Goat Production. He will now have his application forwarded to National FFA for further competition.

Additionally, in proficiency awards Emma Sutherly was named the second in the state in the area of Goat Production. Carter Gilbert was named second in the state in the Service-Learning Proficiency. Dottie Everett was named second in the state in the area of Vegetable Production.

Past chapter officers submitted their year’s officer books. Adi Richter, Alaina Helsinger, and Kendal Staley received state recognition for completing a Gold rated Chapter Secretary’s, Treasurer’s Book and Reporter’s Book, respectively.

Isaac Beal was recognized as the first place in the State General Livestock Judging Contest. The chapter was recognized for their charitable contribution.

In the State Agriscience Fair members conducted a research project, created a display, and participated in an interview. Wyatt Black placed fourth in his division and earned a gold rating with his research project, “Soybeans and Fertilizers.” Alaina Helsinger and Madison Maxson placed fourth in their division and earned a gold rating with their research project, “Does the crude protein and fat levels affect the growth of market broilers?”

Julia Couser, Wyatt Black, Jayden Gates, and Braden Zekas were members of the State FFA Band. Other recognition for the Miami East-MVCTC FFA included special recognition for the donation of monies to various charities.

Members attending Isaac Beal, Wyatt Black, Luke Brunke, Julia Couser, Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Ethan Fine, Jayden Gates, Katelyn Hall, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Myah Jefferis, Lillian McClain, Cora Moore, Elisabeth Norman, Matthew Osting, Ethan Paulus, Dalton Schreadley Thomas Wallace, Dustin Winner, and Braden Zekas. Additional members joining the group were Ayla Gilbert, Kyle Larson, Madison Maxson, Adi Richter, and Kendal Staley. Several parents and special guests joined the chapter during the Convention to celebrate the accomplishments.