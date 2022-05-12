Miami Trace FFA Hosts Annual Parent-Member Banquet

Share Facebook

On April 22nd, the Miami Trace FFA chapter held their annual parent member banquet. The Chapter recognized members, advisors, parents, and other community members that helped make the last year such a success.

To begin the award portion of the banquet, there were numerous scholarships presented to senior FFA members. Miami Trace FFA Alumni presented scholarships to Libby Alshire, Drew Black, Jayden Brown, Tyler Cummings, Dylan Farley, Taylor Fenner, Caydance Gullette, Lexi Hagler, Reagan Ivers, Lorelei King, Chelsi Knisley, Alayna Mader, Wyatt Mayer, Weston Melvin, Mallory Pavey, Weston Pettit, Paighten Reed, Emily Taylor, Ashley Wilson, and Lilly Workman. The Wendt Group Scholarship was awarded to Kennedy Worley and Madison Johnson. Lindsey Stump, Alex McCarty, and Bryce Bennett received the Steven Bennett Scholarship. Emily Moser was the recipient of the Mark Garland Scholarship. McKenna Casto received the Evans Family Scholarship. There were four recipients of the Justin Stuckey Scholarship: Makenna McFadden, Sierra Kyle, Connor Collins, and Abigail Brandt. The Cummings Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alexis Gardener and Madison Johnson. The recipient of the Rick Cottrill Memorial Scholarship and the Knecht Scholarship was Blayne Ferguson. The Carmen Scholarship winner was Hidy Kirkpatrick. The Miller Scholarship was awarded to Bryce Bennett and Tyler Cummings.

The highest honor an FFA Chapter can bestow on any individual is the Honorary Chapter Degree. This year, the chapter honored individuals are Ken Fleihman and Mary Ann Carson. The Chapter is extremely thankful for the continual contributions of these individuals and welcoming them to the Miami Trace FFA honorary membership roster.

Special FFA foundation awards were presented to members for their efforts in fundraising endeavors throughout the school year. These awards included the top fruit and strawberry salesmen. This year the chapter fruit sale brought in over 108,000, and the strawberry sale brought in more than $17,800. Both of these sales help fund many chapter activities. The top ten fruit salesmen were Tyler/Hannah Cummings ($6,724), Bryce/Caleb Bennett ($5,503), Connor Collins ($4,228), Garrett Carson ($3,497), Weston Pettit ($3,087), Natalie Lindsey ($2,945), Jessee Stewart ($2,732), Cameron Morris ($2,313), Caitlin Cottrill ($2,208), and Nick Farrens ($1,849). The top five strawberry salesmen were Connor Collins ($1,057), Natalie Lindsey ($618), Blake Roberts ($582), Libby/Mallory Johnson ($553), and Bryce/Caleb Bennett ($488).

Multiple officers and members presented leadership awards, outstanding member awards, and scholarship awards. This year we have 28 State FFA Degree recipients: Elliott Anthony, Caleb Bennett, Abigail Brandt, Cameron Casto, McKenna Casto, Jacob Cline, Averey Cockerill, Audrey Craig, Austin Etzler, Cameron Fannin, Dylan Farley, Jenna Goddard, Tannon Huff, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Natalie Lindsey, Mallory Lovett, Weston Melvin, Eli Miller, Mallory Mitchem, Cameron Morris, Lauren Morris, Emily Moser, Dalton Mullins, Mallory Pavey, Kelsey Pettit, Bryson Sheets, Mara Simonson, and Kennedy Worley. These members received their degrees at the State FFA Convention.

Proficiency awards are awarded to students who excel in the development of their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) project. The proficiency finalists are: Derek Mitchem- Swine production/Entrepreneurship, Tyler Cummings- Agricultural services, and Bryce Bennett- Poultry Production.

Leadership Awards are based on the FFA Leadership Profile Assessment. Members receive points for their various activities, participation, along with chapter activities. The freshman leadership award recipients received garment bags. Those recipients were: Megan Brandt, Garrett Carson, Caitlin Cottrill, Hannah Cummings, Hunter Havens, Mallory Johnson, Carley Payton, Cotey Payton, Emily Reeves, and Eric Taylor. The sophomore leadership award recipients received personalized cups. These awards were presented to Robbie Bennett, Mackenzie Cory, Nick Farrens, Jonah Goddard, Libby Johnson, Jake Manbevers, Jessee Stewart, Allie Stoughton, Lexi Streitenberger, and Sarah Warner. Junior leadership awards received personalized fleece pullovers. These recipients were: Caleb Bennett, Jacob Cline, Audrey Craig, Austin Etzler, Gracey Ferguson, Jenna Goddard, Natalie Lindsey, Mallory Lovett, Eli Miller, Kelsey Pettit. Senior leadership award recipients received fleece blankets, these recipients were: Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, Connor Collins, Tyler Cummings, Mercedes Curnutte, Blayne Ferguson, Lexi Hagler, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Emily Moser, Weston Pettit, and Emily Taylor.

Along with leadership awards, Outstanding FFA Member Awards are given each year to those most involved in the chapter activities. The top 10 outstanding members of the chapter were 1. Bryce Bennett, 2. Hannah Cummings, 3. Weston Pettit, 4. Caleb Bennett, 5. Garrett Carson, 6. Tyler Cummings, 7. Libby Johnson, 8. Emily Taylor, 9. Natalie Lindsey, and 10. Connor Collins. The top 10 members received personalized gifts.

Every year freshman members are bestowed with the title of Star Greenhand. These members are the most involved in leadership and chapter activities throughout the year in the freshmen class. This year’s Star Greenhands were Garrett Carson and Hannah Cummings. Also, one senior member is awarded the title of Star Farmer. The Star Farmer for 2022 was Bryce Bennett. The chapter also rewards a member as the Star Chapter Agribusiness Member. This is based on how many points the member has earned over their four years in the MT FFA Chapter. This year the winner was Weston Pettit.

The Miami Trace FFA is also concerned with academics and encourages members to excel in this area. In order to receive an FFA Scholarship Award, a member must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5. The freshman scholarships were awarded to Ethan Anderson, Megan Brandt, Addyson Butts, Garrett Carson, Drystyn Cowman, Hannah Cummings, Hunter Havens, Hannah Houck, Mallory Johnson, Jayden Jones, Adrianna Lukas, Chance MacGregor, Shawn Matheny, Cassandra Miller, Sophia Munro, Carley Payton, Cotey Payton, Kimberly Pena Hernandez, Emily Reeves, Abygaile Steele, Eric Taylor, Lily Waddle. The sophomore scholarship awards were given out to Robbie Bennett, Austin Boedecker, Mackenzie Cory, Nick Farrens, Eli Fliehman, Jonah Goddard, Katie Harris, Katie Hynes, Jake Manbevers, Konner May, Shelby Mayer, Corbin Melvin, Sue Morris, Kaden Noble, Wyatt Reed, Drake Sharp, Jyllian Skaggs, Jessee Stewart, Allie Stoughton, Alexa Streightenberger, Amberly Szczerbiak, and Gracelyn Zimmerman. The junior scholarship awards were given to Anthony Elliott, Caleb Bennett, Cameron Casto, Jacob Cline, Averey Cockerill, Meghan Cory, Sara Dawson, Gracey Ferguson, Jenna Goddard, Wyatt Hicks, Natalie Lindsey, Mallory Lovett, Hillary McCoy, Mallory Mitchem, Cameron Morris, Dalton Mullins, Cadence Nichols, Kelsey Pettit, Emma See, and Bryson Sheets. The senior scholarships were given to Elizabeth Alshire, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, McKenna Casto, Tyler Cummings, Mercedes Curnutte, Prestin Edwards, Blayne Ferguson, Caydance Gullette, Reagan Ivers, Madison Johnson, Lorelei King, Hidy Kirkpatrick, Weston Melvin, Emily Moser, Weston Pettit, and Emily Taylor.

The banquet would not be complete without the announcement of the newly elected 2022-2023 FFA officers. The new officer team consists of President – Caleb Bennett, Vice President –Mara Simonson, Secretary – Hannah Cummings, Treasurers – Dalton Mullins and Cotey Payton, Reporter – Natalie Lindsey, Publicity Reporter – Carly Payton, Student Advisor – Eric Taylor, Sentinel –Allie Stoughton, Growing Leaders – Libby Johnson, Building Communities – Megan Brandt, Strengthening Ag – Jonah Goddard , and Farm Manager- Eli Miller.

The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA is a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses.