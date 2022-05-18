Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter Attends Ohio FFA Convention￼

Share Facebook

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus on May 5th and 6th along with FFA chapters from all corners of the state. During the trip our students toured the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, attended business sessions, and networked with colleges and future employers at the Expo. During the convention, our chapter Secretary, Emmie Bohse, chapter Treasurer, Tyler Kress and chapter Reporter, Emma Deeter were awarded Gold Rated Officer Record Book awards, the highest rating awarded. Additionally, four of our members earned their State FFA Degree, the highest honor the Ohio FFA can bestow upon a member. The four recipients were: Emmie Bohse, Taylor Falb, Tyler Kress, and Darby Welbaum.