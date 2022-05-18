Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter Hosts 7th Annual Parent-Member Banquet￼

Share Facebook

On Saturday, May 14th the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their Annual Parent-Member Banquet where we welcomed nearly 150 parents, members, and special guests. During the evening members were recognized for achievements such as class leadership awards, CDE participation, and chapter proficiency awards. Discovery, Greenhand, and Chapter degrees were bestowed upon our middle school members, first year members, and second year members respectively. Additionally, two Honorary Chapter Degrees were awarded to, Mrs. Theresa Lingernfelter and Mrs. Jenny Falb. The newly elected officer team was also installed during the banquet as follows: Prescient-Tyler Kress, Vice President- Emma Deeter, Secretary- Allyson Stinson, Treasurer- Gavin Spitler, and Reporter- Jennifer Riquelme. We would also like to extend a special thank you to our Banquet Donors: Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, Hissong Family Farms, John Leffew of John Construction, LLC., Karen and Jack Wellbaum, Kress Farms, Mary K. Miller, Miami County Fair- MCAS, and Saunders Towing & Recovery LLC. Our banquet would not be possible without their generous contributions.