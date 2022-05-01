Minnesota tour an opportunity for Ohio sheep producers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Pipestone Lamb and Wool Program in Minnesota is dedicated to changing sheep production to make it more profitable for producers, is excited to offer an idea-filled sheep facility tour. The Pipestone Lamb and Wool program offers this tour every other year and this will be the seventh tour offered. The purpose of the tour is to give producers an opportunity to see various types of sheep facilities, including the latest innovations in sheep buildings, handling systems, feeding systems and facility layout.

The tour will be a full day, visiting five Lamb and Wool producers with new and remodeled facilities. All of these operations have devised their buildings and feeding systems to reduce labor and enable them to run larger numbers of ewes with the same labor. Tour participants will see lambing barns, hoop barns, remodeled buildings along with various feeding systems designed to reduce labor and minimize feed waste. In addition, this will be an opportunity to hear the philosophy of sheep production from successful sheep producers.

Tour participants are also welcome to attend a working chute display and demonstration on Monday, June 6 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a demonstration beginning at 6 p.m. Multiple sheep equipment handlers are planning to be present and have equipment on display.

Visit www.pipestonesheep.com for registration information and to view additional information about the tour stops. Registration forms and additional information about our facility tour are available on our web page or individuals can contact the Pipestone Lamb and Wool Management Program, Minnesota West Community and Technical College, P.O. Box 250; Pipestone, MN 56164, 800 -658-2330, philip.berg@mnwest.eduor ann.kolthoff@mnwest.edu.