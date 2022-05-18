National FFA Organization Awards Local Youth $29,000 in Scholarships￼

Share Facebook

The National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation has awarded a total of $29,000 in scholarships to 6 FFA members pursuing their higher education goals in the coming academic year.

The 2022 scholarship recipients were selected from 6,846 applicants from across the country. This year the National FFA Organization supported 1,325 students through their scholarship program. Currently, 398 sponsors and donors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.

This year the Miami Trace FFA Chapter had 6 members receive scholarships from sponsors of the National FFA Organization. Bryce Bennett, the son of Bruce and Tiffany Bennett, was awarded the scholarship from Grow Ag Leaders worth $1,000. He plans on attending The Ohio State University ATI and studying animal science. Mallory Pavey, daughter of Tony and Gail Pavey, also received the Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship, attending OSU ATI and majoring in Ag Business. Emily Taylor, daughter of Jeff and Kristi, is attending Bowling Green State University for Speech and Language Pathology. She was award a $1000 scholarship from Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Weston Pettit, son of Greg and Lisa Pettit, received a combined $18,615 from Lincoln Electric Company and Darling Ingredients. Weston will be attending the University of Northwestern Ohio and studying high performance motor sports. Another recipient of the Grow Ag Leaders scholarship is Blayne Ferguson, son of Mike and Beth Ferguson. Blayne will be studying Ag Communications at Wilmington College this Fall. Emily Moser, daughter of Joe and Tina Moser, Emily was awarded the AGCO Corporation Scholarship that was $2000.00. Emily plans to attend the Ohio State University to major in Biology. Emily Moser was also awarded the Cal- Maine Foods, Inc. Scholarship worth $1000.00. Blayne Ferguson son of Mike and Beth Ferguson, was awarded with the Beck’s Hybrids Scholarship as well, worth $2000.00. Congratulations to these seniors for their efforts. The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.