Northwestern-Wayne FFA attends convention

On May 5th & 6th, 2022, members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA Chapter traveled to the Ohio State Fairgrounds to attend the Ohio FFA Convention. Hanna Wilson, Jadeyn Berry, Zoey Dudte, Rylee Dawson, Dugan McLaughlin, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Lauren Vaughan, Kaylee Cherry, Kate Johnson, Kirsten Boreman, Haley Caldwell, Melanie Imhoff, Ava Stoller, Mallory Gilbert, Cheyenne Friend, Jacoby Gilbert, Makenna Connelly, Cheyenne Friend, Emma Connelly, Gabby Riedel, Nevaeh Kirk, Maddy Yasch, Miranda Smith, Chloe Stracher, Hayden Cline, Audrey Franks, Ari Borton, and Lizzy Howman all attended this event.

To start the morning off in Columbus, the members of the chapter visited the Wendy’s Test Kitchen. Members also attended various sessions, awards ceremonies, presentations and motivational speakers during the convention. The keynote speakers were Hunter Pinke, Melissa Radke, Juanfra DeVillena, and National FFA President, Cole Baerlocher.

During the 2nd session, two of our members were proficiency finalists. Ari Borton competed in the area of Agricultural Processing. Borton received 1st place in the State and will now compete at the National Level in October. Lizzy Howman was also a proficiency finalist in the area of Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship. Howman received 3rd place in the State. Congratulations to both of these ladies!

During the 4th session, three of the 2021-2022 officers received awards for earning Gold ratings on their officer book. Ava Stoller was awarded a Gold Rating on her Secretary’s book, Zoey Dudte was awarded a Gold Rating on her Treasurer’s book, and Hanna Wilson was awarded a Gold Rating on her Reporter’s book.

This year, five chapter members also received their State FFA Degrees during the 5th and final session of the Ohio FFA Convention. The members earned their State Degree due to their hard work and dedication to their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. This year, the recipients from the Northwestern FFA Chapter were Hanna Wilson, Melanie Imhoff, Ava Stoller, Zoey Dudte, and Audrey Franks.

The State FFA Convention is always a fun and memorable time for the FFA members, as well as a learning and motivational experience. Our members enjoyed attending this year’s in person convention and look forward to going again next year.