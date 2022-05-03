OABA Impact and Connection for women in AgriBusisiness

Share Facebook

The Ohio AgriBusiness Association is pleased to announce new leadership development and networking opportunities for the Women Leading in Ohio Agribusiness Program. Through the Impact podcast series and Connection networking events, Ohio’s female leaders will have the opportunity to dive into leadership topics while also networking with their peers.

Impact podcast

Through the new, 8-month podcast series, Ohio’s agribusiness women will be inspired by the stories of other women in agriculture who have been successful in their various roles. Each episode will be 45 to 60 minutes long and consist of an interview with one guest. The first episode will be available in May with subsequent episodes releasing the first week of every month.

The Impact podcast kicks off with Chasitie Euler as the first guest, diving into the critical need for intentionality in your work life and family life. As a working mom who has spent her career in agricultural sales and business, Chasitie shares her experiences evaluating priorities and modeling expectations for her team and for her kids. Learn how she approaches each day and why she believes gender isn’t a barrier in agriculture. In future podcasts, participants will hear from Cheryl Ricketts, Angela Krile, Traci Bultemeier, and many more outstanding agribusiness women.

Connection Networking Hour

The Connection networking hour provides the opportunity for women to come together and discuss the monthly podcast, while also networking with their peers. A safe space to explore the podcast topics together, Connection will include large group discussions, as well as smaller breakout discussions, with plenty of opportunity to get to know fellow agribusiness leaders.

Registration

Registration for Impact & Connection grants an individual access to all eight podcasts and each month’s networking hour, for a total of 16 hours of professional development. All podcasts will be available throughout the year. Registration for the series is $240 for OABA members and $300 for non-members. Group rates are available for OABA members — contact Janice Welsheimer at jwelsheimer@oaba.net for more information.