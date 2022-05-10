Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 10, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Our drying window has gotten off to a good start so far. A warm front lifts through the area today and takes our temps to the next level higher. We will be sunny, very warm and dry through the rest of the week. Evaporation rates will be at maximum from today forward, aided by southwest breezes. Lighter soils should dry quickly, heavier soils will take a bit longer but will still see significant drying potential through Saturday.

Showers arrive Sunday. Rain totals will be .1″-1″ but we are dialing back coverage to 75% of the state. NW Ohio may miss out on significant moisture. A large part of the state will be under half an inch, with the upper end of the range limited to south central to southeast Ohio. The map below shows Sunday precipitation potential. Monday starts partly sunny dry, but clouds come back late in northern Ohio, and a few additional showers can happened north of US 30 Monday evening and overnight.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday through Thursday. Action at midweek looks to stay a bit farther south, giving an opportunity to dry down again, but we need to keep any eye out for clouds in the southern third to quarter of the state, and even the potential for a few showers or storms into far SW Ohio. The active precipitation track is not fully locked in yet. Extended forecast models suggest our next big rain may arrive late the 21st into the 22nd.