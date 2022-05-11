Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 11, 2022

Share Facebook

The nearby forecast pattern remains the same. We are sunny, warm and dry through Saturday, but also more humid. Dewpoints will be climbing to near and above 70 in the days ahead, making for a very muggy set up. However, this also signals the continuation of movement of a lot of moisture out of our soil profile via evaporation.

Clouds will build Saturday late afternoon and we see a few scattered showers move through overnight Saturday night through early Sunday morning, mostly for the western half of the state. The balance of Sunday is dry, with another round of moisture overnight Sunday night through monday morning. Combined totals from both waves are relatively minor, at .1″-.6″ with 90% coverage. The map below shows potential.

We revert to sunny, warm and dry weather from Monday afternoon through Thursday. Good evaporation in the period means we see movement back to the fields quickly. We hold off our next round of moisture until Friday the 20th where we see rain and thunderstorms from a warm front, and the subsequent cold front could sweep through Saturday the 21st. Rain totals from that system could be .25″-.75″ with 100% coverage.