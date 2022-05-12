Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 12, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny, hot and humid today. Drying remains very good, and we continue to see opportunity for field work today, tomorrow and into Saturday afternoon. We do have to watch for a few showers backing into SE Ohio tomorrow overnight with minor rain totals, but really see our best chance at moisture coming over the weekend and into early next week.

Our first round of showers shows up Saturday late afternoon through the overnight. Rain totals will be a .1″-.5″ with coverage at 50%. Most of the daytime hours Sunday will turn otu partly sunny again, with rain and potential thunderstorms returning Sunday overnight through Monday. That batch of moisture totals .1″-.6″ with 40% coverage, mostly central and south. The map below shows rains from late Saturday through monday midday.

We clear out for monday afternoon and Tuesday turns out partly sunny. Sun will be followed by clouds Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday. Rain totals there can be .25″-1.25″ with 100% coverage. Thursday afternoon is precipitation free, then Friday the 20th features rain and thunderstorms again with totals of .25″-1″ and coverage of 60% over areas from US 30 north, and nothing south. A strong cold front is set to sweep through for Saturday the 21st, with rain and thunderstorms at .25″-1.5″ and coverage of 80%.

So, basically, after this current dry, sunny and warm window closes this weekend, we see the pattern trying to turn very active for next week, which means continue to go as hard as you can up to the start of the rain this weekend, and then keep your fingers crossed that the active pattern for next week falls apart somewhat.