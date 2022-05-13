Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 13, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Hot and dry today. Evaporation remains high. Friday will be another good day for field work opportunities. However, the pattern is going to turn a bit more active in the short term. Sun starts the weekend tomorrow morning and midday, but clouds develop in the afternoon with scattered showers for evening and overnight. Rain totals will be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 70%. After a pause for most of Sunday midday, afternoon and evening, rain and thunderstorms will return overnight Sunday night through monday. Rain totals out of that wave are more impressive at .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below shows rain totals for the Saturday overnight through Monday evening time period.

We clear out Monday night, and then turn out partly sunny for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Evaporation rates will again be very good thanks to warm air and a nice breeze. Precipitation returns overnight Thursday night and lingers through Friday with scattered showers and 60% coverage. We may end up with a few hundredths to half an inch out of that spat, and the bulk of it comes Thursday overnight and mostly over the southern half of the state.

We finish our 10 day forecast window with partly sunny skies for the following weekend, the 21st and 22nd. A frontal complex will be pushing in from the west, but looks like it falls apart after being held up by high pressure in the SE US.

Overall, we may not be looking at the dry, perfect window of weather conditions that we saw this week again next week, but we do still have some good opportunities to be in the field. Those opportunities improve exponentially if we can miss or see much lower rain totals out of the wave of moisture moving through overnight Sunday night and monday.