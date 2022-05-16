Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 16, 2022

Share Facebook

A much more active 10 day forecast period lays in front of us this week and it will be a challenge to get back to the fields at times. That’s not to say we wont have opportunities, but they may be more fleeting at times.

Today we continue to see showers move through and out of Ohio. The rain totals will have potential for .1″-.6″ over 80% of the state. We will start to clear out tonight. Tomorrow turns out partly sunny, with decent evaporation. Temps will be near normal.

Wednesday, rain and thunderstorms develop over the southern half of the state. From I-70 southward we can expect .25″-.75″ of rain activity with coverage at 80%. We wont rule out moisture in the northern part of the state, but see little to no significant action. Thursday is more of the same, but thunderstorms can be very active in the southern third of the state, with additional rains of .25″-1.5″. Northern parts of Ohio miss out again.

Friday starts with sun, but then clouds build. A frontal passage will happen overnight Friday night through Saturday and can give us .25″-.75″ with 90% coverage. Sunday is partly sunny and much cooler, Monday of next week turns out sunny and not as cold. Our next front arrives for tuesday afternoon (24th) and lingers through the morning of Wednesday the 25th. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio. Dry weather returns Wednesday afternoon and Thursday the 26th.

We do not have many dry days in-between rain events in this current scenario. The map below shows cumulative rain potential through the next 10 days.