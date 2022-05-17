Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 17, 2022

Share Facebook

We continue to see an active weather pattern in the coming days. Today looks great with full sun, low humidity and pleasant temps. We will see heat build later this afternoon. Tomorrow brings rain to Ohio. From US 30 southward we can see .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%. From US 30 northward a few hundredths to a few tenths. But clouds will dominate in all areas.

Thursday turns out partly sunny for most of the state, but lingering thunderstorms near the Ohio river need to be watched. Some of these storms can be strong. Rain totals out of the thunderstorms can easily push 1″, but coverage is minor. Friday is partly sunny in all parts of the state.

A frontal passage comes near or after midnight Friday night through Saturday. Rains look impressive at .25″-2″ dependent on thunderstorms. There can be some strong storms again, but most of them hit areas to our west in Indiana. We wont rule them out here, but think most of Ohio stays under 1″ out of rains to start the weekend.

Sunday turns out much, much colder. Well below normal temps will be seen but we do get good sunshine. The sun dominates Monday and early Tuesday as well, taking temps up to start next week. We do have our next rain event moving in for Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday. Rains can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio out of that system.

Dry to finish the 10 day period for next Wednesday and Thursday. However, showers may try and return for the start of the Memorial day weekend, on Friday the 27th. Stay tuned. The map below shows updated 10 day rain potential for Ohio.