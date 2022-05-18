Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 18, 2022

Share Facebook

Scattered showers move across Ohio today and tonight. Rain totals are not that impressive but still can range from .1″ to .5″ over southern Ohio and a few hundredths to .25″ in the north. The best timetable for the precipitation will be midday through this afternoon and evening. Action should be done by early tomorrow. Clouds give way to some sun in most of Ohio, but we have to allow for some thunderstorm action down near the Ohio river through Thursday. A few of those storms can be strong, but it looks like the best potential stays south into Kentucky.

Friday will be sunny and dry. A front slides through Ohio Saturday into early Sunday and has potential for rain totals of .25″-1.25″. Thunderstorms would push isolated locations to the upper end of the range, but the storms will be limited in coverage. We turn much cooler Sunday as clouds give way to sun again.

Sunny and dry for Monday and tuesday of next week. Temps will moderate as well However, we have another significant rain maker coming in after midnight tuesday night and with 2 waves, the action lingers through Thursday night. 60 hour rain totals can be from half to over 2 inches and coverage will be 100% of Ohio. There will be potential for strong thunderstorms as well. This will be too much rain for many areas, and we are keeping fingers crossed that this system loses some of its punch. The map below shows combined 10 day rain totals.

We try to dry down again for next Friday the 27th, going into the memorial day holiday weekend. Dry weather looks to hold in to the 28th as well, at least as we see it currently.