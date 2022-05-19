Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 19, 2022

Share Facebook

Way too much water in the 10 day forecast as we see it right now. Systems coming this weekend and especially next week make it tough to see how we can make large, meaningful progress on field work through the rest of this month. The map at the bottom of the page shows an updated look at moisture from now through May 27. Our narrative follows.

Today we will deal with some lingering clouds, but moisture is largely off to our east. We should stay precipitation free in all areas today, and the threat of thunderstorms near the OH river is staying south. To our north, showers will be moving out of MI into Ontario, but we only see clouds off an on in both northern and southern locations. Tomorrow sees more sun and another dry day, thankfully.

Showers and storms arrive in NW Ohio Saturday midday, and spread across the rest of northern Ohio through the afternoon and evening. Then action slides through the rest of the state through Sunday, finally winding down statewide by sunset Sunday. Rain totals from the weekend event will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 90%. The remaining 10% sees rain but may fall short of the lower end of the range.

We are precipitation free for next monday and Tuesday. Temps will be a bit cool Monday morning, but bounce nicely through Tuesday. Rains return with a solid system next Wednesday that triggers .25″-.75″ and 100% coverage. We get 2 more dry days next Thursday and Friday, before strong thunderstorms develop next Friday night into Saturday, the 28th. Projected rain totals from those storms sit right now at .5″-2″ with coverage at 75% of Ohio. The pattern just has too much moisture with not enough time in-between events.