Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 2, 2022

We will be dry over Ohio today, but still have 2 weather systems that will pass over the state this week. That will make large scale planting progress a little difficult. We do look to string together 4 dry days to finish our 10 day forecast window.

As we mentioned, no moisture today. We should see sun and warmer temps than yesterday, as south flow take charge. A frontal boundary works through the state tomorrow with rains starting closer to sunrise tomorrow morning, and we may still be dealing with a few lingering showers in the east and northeast Wednesday morning. Rain totals from this system will be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio.

Clouds break for sun Wednesday, first in the west, then in the east. We stay dry all of Thursday too with temps staying near normal. Rain and thunderstorms return after midnight Thursday night and then continue through Friday and Saturday. The heaviest potential will come Friday, but we still have plenty of lingering showers over Ohio on Saturday. Combined rain totals from midnight Thursday night through Midnight Saturday night will be half to 2″ with 100% coverage.

Sun returns Sunday and we stay partly to mostly sunny all the way through next Wednesday afternoon. Temps will be normal to above normal and we should see some good evaporation potential in that window. How much of an opportunity we see for field work will rest solely on what kind of moisture we get form the 2 systems coming this week. If we can get by in the lower end of the rain ranges on both systems, that drying window from Sunday through Wednesday may promote some larger scale planting. IF we get the heavier end of the rain ranges, we probably don’t see 4 days as quite enough. There will likely be some thunderstorms developing overnight next Wednesday night in to Thursday the 12th. The map below shows rain potential out of the two systems this week.