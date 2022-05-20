Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 20, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Our forecast is wetter in the near term today, as showers and thunderstorms are working their way across central and southern Ohio from the southwest. Rain totals today will be from .1″-.6″ from US 30 south. Northern areas should not see much action, but we wont rule out a shower or thunderstorm in NW OH this afternoon.

Tomorrow, we start with dry weather, but rain and thunderstorms move back in for the afternoon and overnight, with showers continuing on Sunday. Rain totals will be from half to 1.5″ combined for the two days with coverage at nearly 90%. Colder air pushes in behind the front for Sunday night.

Monday is cooler with a mix of clouds and sun, then Tuesday we see temps moderate a bit. There is a threat of a few scattered showers Tuesday, but they will be spread pretty far, and the day in general are still painting as drier.

Our next big rain maker arrives next Wednesday with rain totals of half to 1.5″ and coverage of 100%. Storms are not as big of a threat, but soaking rains will be a hallmark of this system. We should be rain free behind the complex and stay warm. Friday look for a partly sunny and humid day, that can trigger some heat based instability shower activity in the afternoon. Saturday the 28th looks damp too, with scattered showers. Both days have rain totals at .25″ or less, but we are not drying at all. Sunday the 9th may be dry, but we have to keep an eye out for showers again on Memorial Day, the 30th. Our 10 day rain total remain daunting, as shown on the map below.