Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 23, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cool and dry to start the week, after a good amount of moisture this past weekend. We will be below normal on temps today, but will start to warm on south flow tomorrow. Full sunshine is expected through today and tomorrow.

Our next system is set to arrive on Wednesday. Clouds will increase through the morning, and then rain and thunderstorms work through Wednesday afternoon all the way through Thursday. Rain totals are expected to be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. There can even be some locally higher totals in far east and southeast parts of Ohio by late Thursday. The map below shows rains from the combined Wednesday-Thursday time frame.

Dry weather returns for the entire holiday weekend. We will be sunny and warm with no precipitation from Friday through next Monday (Memorial Day). Temps will be normal to above normal and should foster excellent evaporation.

We start to see a few more clouds develop next Tuesday, but still should stay mostly precipitation free. Overnight next Tuesday night through Wednesday (June 1), we expect showers and thunderstorms to develop. Some of the storms can be strong. Right now we will project a rain range of .25″-2″ with coverage at 70%. However, the upper end of the range will be dependent on the strong thunderstorms, and as such will have a much lower coverage. This disturbance has plenty of time to evolve and change, so expect changes to rain potential and coverage between now and next tuesday.