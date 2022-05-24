Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 24, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny and dry weather continues today, and we should be warmer over all of Ohio. Evaporation looks good all day. Clouds will start to form overnight. Our next frontal complex arrives at or just before midday tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms in the western part of the state. Rain continues to move through tomorrow night, and Thursday, with lingering, wrap around moisture now projected for all day Friday. Rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%, but with any stronger thunderstorm, we can see locally higher rain totals. The map below shows rains combined for the Wednesday through Friday time period.

We will be sunny, very warm and dry for the holiday weekend. Temps will be above normal, especially for Memorial Day Monday. We can easily see temps in the upper 80s to low 90s over a large part of the state. Great evaporation will be seen Saturday through monday. But the dryness holds through tuesday and Wednesday of next week too. We may have to allow for a few heat based, highly localized thunderstorm action, but most of the state will be dry.

We do expect rain to return later June 2nd into the 3rd, as a system is starting to develop right out at the edge of the 10 day window.