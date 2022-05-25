Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 25, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain arrives today, and we will need to keep the umbrella handy the next three days. Today, action starts to surge up from the south over Indiana, but will wait to spread east into Ohio until midday to early afternoon. By sunset tonight, the western third of Ohio will be seeing rain move up from the south, and then overnight tonight through tomorrow, action spreads east. Rain continues with wrap around moisture all day Friday. Combined, the next 3 days will have potential for half to 2″ rain totals and 90% coverage. Thunderstorms are most likely tomorrow, but wont be ruled out at any time. The map below shows the rain totals and their coverage over Ohio now through midnight Friday.

Saturday we see clearing, and temps start to climb. Sunday and monday will be sunny, hot and humid with excellent drying. The dry, hot weather remains in place through Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday. Temps will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and evaporation will be at a maximum. How much of that dry window we can take advantage of will come down to rain totals in the next 3 days.

Scattered showers return next Thursday night into Friday with rain totals of .1″-.6″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio. Then we return to sunny, warm and dry weather for the first weekend in June.