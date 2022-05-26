Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 26, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain continues today and we have a threat of thunderstorms. Rain will have the potential to be the heaviest today, although showers linger all the way through tomorrow. Below is an updated map showing precipitation potential in the next 48 hours. We will definitely stay on the wet side.

We turn sunny, hot and dry this weekend and we stay that way through Thursday of next week. Excellent evaporation will be a hallmark of the days, reaching a maximum of .3″ per day. Temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Sunday through Wednesday.

Our next round of moisture arrives next Thursday night into Friday. Rain totals will be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 70% of the state. Generally, we will see showers but wont rule out a few thunderstorms. We return to a drier weather pattern behind that system for the weekend of the 4th and 5th.