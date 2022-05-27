Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 27, 2022

Share Facebook

One more day of rain potential over Ohio, with scattered showers rotating through. Today we transition onto the backside of the low that is moving off to the northeast, so we see this backside rotation coming through during the entire day. Action finally winds down after midnight tonight. We can see an additional few hundredths to half a inch today, and by far the biggest rain potential is already behind us, happening yesterday. The map below shows rain potential for the next 24 hours.

Sunny, very warm and dry weather is still on the way for the holiday weekend and most of next week. We are fully dry Saturday through next Wednesday morning. Temps will be well above normal, with highs Sunday and monday in the upper 80s to low 90s. We stay warm Tuesday and Wednesday. A minor front slides through Wednesday night and Thursday morning, which can trigger a bit of scattered light shower action. Mostly we are expecting a few hundredths to a few tenths and coverage at 60%. We go right back to the warm, dry weather behind that front for Thursday afternoon through Sunday the 5th.