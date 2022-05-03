Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 3, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain moves across Ohio today and will have good coverage of at least 75%. We look for rain totals to run from .25″ to 1″ over that coverage zone, and we may see a few showers linger into tomorrow morning in far eastern locations. IT will be hard to miss the action today, even if you are in an area that does not see it start right away this morning through midday.

We will be precipitation free tomorrow and Thursday in most areas, save for those few lingering showers tomorrow morning in the far east. Temps will be near normal, and we will start to dry just a little bit. Clouds will start to thicken late Thursday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms push into western Ohio after midnight Thursday night, and then we see plenty of moisture through Friday and Saturday. The heaviest concentration will be Friday, but lingering showers can be seen all the way through Saturday evening. Combined rain totals from Thursday overnight through Saturday sunset will be half to 2″ worth coverage at 100% of Ohio.

We do move to a dry pattern starting Sunday and goin through at least Thursday. WE will see dominant sunshine with warm temps and great evaporation. There will be opportunity for field work in that period, dependent on what part of the rain range we are in out of the next two systems today and the end of the week. The map below shows what we see now as potential totals from today through Saturday evening.