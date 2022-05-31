Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 31, 2022

Share Facebook

Another sunny, hot and dry day today. Temps will be well above normal. However, we do see the temps pulling back a bit the next two days.

A cold front will work through the state tomorrow and Thursday. This front will bring a threat of rain. Tomorrow scattered showers will be see over the northern half to two thirds of the state with the biggest potential in NW Ohio. Coverage for the daytime hours will be 60% from I-70 north. Then overnight tomorrow nigh through Thursday the showers expand and a second wave moves through. That wave hits nearly all of the state. Combined, we see rains for the Wednesday-Thursday period at .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90%. Temps will also be 10-20 degrees cooler as the front passes.

We see sun returning to finish the week on Friday and holding through the weekend. Temps warm again and will be normal to above normal. Evaporation rates will be at nearly maximum. Excellent drying can be expected.

Next week, Monday starts the week off dry, a continuation of the weekend outlook. Temps will be warm. Scattered showers start to sag into the state next Tuesday but only with 40% coverage over areas from I-70 north. Then a very well organized system arrives for Wednesday and Thursday, and can have significant rain potential with thunderstorms. Right now we project rain totals at half to 1.5″ but could envision some 2″+ rain totals if the thunderstorms develop at the intensity levels suggested by a few models. So, stay tuned for now, as we wait for more data on this moisture potential at the end of the 10 day window.