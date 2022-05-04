Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 4, 2022

Share Facebook

A few lingering showers try and exit eastern parts of the state early today, but generally, we are settling in for a couple of dry, pleasant days. Partly sunny skies expected today, and the mostly sunny skies tomorrow with clouds increasing late. Temps nearby will be near normal today and tomorrow.

Rain and thunderstorms return to the region after midnight tomorrow night, pushing first into western counties, and then spreading across the rest of the state through the day Friday. We see our best rain potential in that window, and then see lingering, wrap around moisture hold over Ohio all the way through Saturday. Rain totals combined for the event will be half to 2″ with coverage at 90%. The lingering showers Saturday will feature substantially less coverage, though. The map below shows rain totals from midnight tomorrow night through Saturday night.

The pattern makes an abrupt change to dry, warm and sunny starting on Sunday. We will string together at least 6 days of precipitation free weather, from Sunday through next Friday. Temps will climb through the period, and we will be well above normal for the second half of next week. This will likely be our first dry window in quite some time and marks the best potential opportunity for field work since the start of our planting season. How much we can take advantage of, though, will depend on actual rain totals to finish this week. We expect evaporation from Monday through Friday to nearly max out at .25″-.33″ per day, so drying will be good, but we still can only move so much water, either down through the soil profile or up through evaporation, each day. But, at this point, the rain free window will be well received, if the pattern verifies.