Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 6, 2022

Rain will be moving through Ohio over the next 36-48 hours. An area of low pressure will track across the eastern corn belt, but will slow as it exits Indiana and moves into Ohio. That will trigger wrap around moisture lingering over the state through tomorrow. The best rain totals and coverage will be today, with additional minor totals and much lower coverage through the day tomorrow. All told, we can pick up another half to 2″ today and tomorrow combined.

Sunny, dry weather pushes in for the last half of the weekend, and we are then sunny, warm and dry all of next week. We should see excellent evaporation through the period and good drying. As we have said already this week, how much of an opportunity we have to take advantage of really comes down to what kind of rain we see today and tomorrow. But, we will see some field work ramp up this week.

We cant rule out a few pop up showers next Sunday the 15th, but will likely wait to see better coverage showers until monday the 16th where we can have up to half an inch over 60% of the state. In the extended period, we see a stronger front trying to move in closer to the 18th.