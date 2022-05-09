Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – May 9, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry all week over Ohio. That forecast is pretty simple. We see nearly maximum evaporation each day from tomorrow forward through Saturday at .25″-.33″ of moisture per day leaving through evaporation. Additionally, temps climb and will be well above normal all week long. Any breeze will just serve to speed drying. We should be able to see most areas get into the field at some point this week.

Scattered showers sneak into far east and southeast Ohio Saturday night, but will have coverage of only 20%. A more organized frontal passage is on the way for Sunday midday through overnight, bringing .25″-1″ of precipitation, as shown by the map below.

Our pattern gets a little more active in the later part of the 10 day forecast period, After a mostly rain free monday and Tuesday period, scattered showers return overnight tuesday night through Wednesday, and could bring up to .75″ over 70% of the state. A couple more dry days, and then rain and thunderstorms come back in the extended 11-16 day window for Saturday the 21st. The long and short of it is that we will not see a duplicate of this warm, dry, sunny window we find ourselves in right now for at least a little while after it closes.