Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 252 | Ethanol Update

Tadd Nicholson of Ohio Corn and Wheat joins Matt, Dusty and Kolt on the podcast to give an update on the corn landscape in Ohio, the looming deadline for the wheat yield contest, corn prices and the update on year-round E-15 sales! USDA’s Gary Crawford has an interview with B.J. Johnson, the CEO of Clear Flame Technologies who is working on 100% ethanol semis. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!