Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 254 | High Inflation and High Hills

Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management talks with Matt, Dusty, and Kolt about high inflation prices currently and what to expect in the coming months. Matt then catches up with Ben Seibert who is a grain and livestock farmer in Western, Ohio. Stephanie Singer of Nature Conservancy chats with Dusty about the Farmer Advocate for Conservation Program. All that and more thanks to AgriGold!
Check Also
Spring SCN testing and a research opportunity for Ohio growers
By Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2022-13 KNOW YOUR SCN NUMBERS, OHIO! While it is …