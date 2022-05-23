Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 255 | The Scoop on Prop 12

Share Facebook

Matt and Kolt catch up with Leah Curtis, Policy Counsel and Sr. Director of Member Engagement at Ohio Farm Bureau, to talk about Prop 12 happening in California and its effects for farms all around the country. AgriGold Agronomist, Mitch Greve, talks with Dale about the planting progress happening around the state. Matt then discusses with Andy White of RES Auction Services how the price of new and used equipment keeps rising. Lastly, Dale speaks with Farm Credit Mid-America employees about the Stock the Trailer Program to combat food hunger. All that and more thanks to AgriGold!