OSU Extension hires new field specialist focusing on agronomic systems 

Stephanie Karhoff has been selected as the new field specialist, agronomic systems for Ohio State University Extension in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University. Karhoff’s full-time appointment is effective June 1, 2022.

“We are extremely pleased to fund this important position, which will work in tandem with our other field specialists in agronomic systems, CFAES research faculty, producers, and our commodity and industry partners to translate and apply the newest university knowledge to meet the timely and most critical issues facing the ag crops industry in Ohio,” said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension. “Please join OSU Extension in welcoming Stephanie Karhoff to this role, which is important to the continuing success of Ohio’s agronomic crops industry and Extension’s agriculture and natural resources efforts throughout the state.”

Karhoff has served as the Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources in Williams County since April 2019. Prior to joining OSU Extension, Karhoff was a student in the Department of Horticulture and Crop Science at Ohio State, earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture in 2014 and doctorate in 2019 in the Translational Plant Sciences graduate program. Her graduate work focused on evaluating sources of resistance to Phytophthora root rot and stem rot in soybeans. A native and current resident of Putnam County, Karhoff and her husband also are active in the family grain operation.

“Stephanie will be working collaboratively with a team of Ohio State professionals within OSU Extension, as well as with cross-disciplinary department and colleges,” said Sam Custer, interim assistant director, Agriculture and Natural Resources, OSU Extension. “Stephanie will function as a consultant with clientele to address statewide issues as her expertise is needed. She will evaluate and respond to large-scale statewide needs versus individual requests, providing unbiased research-based alternatives and securing resources (grants, contracts, user fees) to focus on these issues. Stephanie’s experience as a county educator and researcher while working on her doctorate will help her be successful in this role.”

Karhoff joins several other OSU Extension field specialists, who each have a particular subject matter focus and provide overall leadership for a comprehensive teaching and applied research program to address statewide issues. Field specialists work to expand existing partnerships, develop new relationships, and foster collaborations across the state, including with campus researchers, to complement local Extension educators’ efforts.

“My goal is to help Ohio farmers increase profitability and crop yields, while better managing their resources,” Karhoff said.

To accomplish these goals, Karhoff will develop relationships with producers, industry stakeholders, and CFAES specialists, while coordinating efforts with county-based OSU Extension faculty and staff.

“My primary focus will be conducting applied research and developing outreach materials to meet the needs of Ohio corn, soybean, wheat, and forage producers,” Karhoff said. “I look forward to learning from growers across the state and strive to provide relevant, research-based agronomic information. In collaboration with Ohio State professionals and external partners, I hope to make a positive impact on Ohio’s agricultural community.”

Other topics addressed by current Extension field specialists include: beef cattle; community economics; dairy production economics; food, nutrition and wellness; energy development; manure nutrient management systems; community economics; agricultural and resource law; volunteerism and 4-H community clubs; youth nutrition and wellness; family wellness; and organizational and community leadership development.