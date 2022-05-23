Over half of Ohio’s corn crop planted

Share Facebook

Farmers took advantage of planting opportunities in between rain events, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 3 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 36 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending May 22 was 67.0 degrees, 4.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.73 inches of precipitation, 0.92 inches above average, with the largest amount of precipitation falling across the Central Lowland region. There were 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on May 22.

Farmers described fieldwork activities as including tillage, planting, and applying manure but reported disruptions stemming from early- and late-week rain and wind. Livestock were in favorable condition, benefitting from green grass and warm temperatures. Corn was 52 percent planted, and 24 percent of corn had emerged. Soybean planting progress was 36 percent, while 12 percent were emerged. Oats were 90 percent planted and 72 percent of oats were emerged. Crop condition for oats was reported as 81 percent good to excellent. Winter wheat jointing was 93 percent and headed was 29 percent. The winter wheat crop was rated 62 percent good to excellent condition, up from last week. Some farmers began their first cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay. Pasture and range condition was reported as 81 percent good to excellent.

You can read the complete report here.