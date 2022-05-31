Planting progress catches average, trails last year

Share Facebook

Excessive soil moisture continued to delay planting and fieldwork, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent short, 52 percent adequate, and 47 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending May 29 was 63.3 degrees, 0.1 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.19 inches of precipitation, 0.14 inches below average, with late-week rain saturating fields and generating runoff. There were 2.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on May 29.

Farmers described inadequate opportunities for fields to dry, with some areas of the State reporting ponding. Livestock were doing well in pasture, benefitting from moderate temperatures and green grass. Corn was 72 percent planted, and 51 percent of corn had emerged. Soybean planting progress was 56 percent, while 29 percent were emerged. Oats were 96 percent planted and 86 percent of oats were emerged. Crop condition for oats was reported as 77 percent good to excellent. Winter wheat jointing was 96 percent and headed was 65 percent. The winter wheat crop was rated 55 percent good to excellent condition. Approximately a quarter of first cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were completed. Pasture and range condition was reported as 78 percent good to excellent.