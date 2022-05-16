Planting progress makes a big jump

Share Facebook

Dry and warm weather advanced planting opportunities, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 5% short, 71% adequate, and 24 percent surplus. The average temperature for the week ending May 15 was 66.9 degrees, 7.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.39 inches of precipitation, 0.45 inches below average. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 15.

The past week’s warmth and wind allowed soils to dry, permitting row crop producers to turn their attention towards fieldwork. Farmers were actively spraying, tilling, planting, and applying manure. Despite the improved weather, corn and soybean planting continued to lag behind the 5-year average. Corn was 31% planted, and 5% of corn had emerged. Soybean planting progress was 18%, while 3% were emerged. Oats were 71% planted and 43% of oats were emerged. Winter wheat jointing was 87% while the winter wheat crop was rated 60% good to excellent condition, up from last week. Pasture and range condition was reported as 86% good to excellent. Livestock were reported to be doing well amid green pastures in the week’s sunny conditions.

For more from this week’s report, click here.