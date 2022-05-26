River Valley FFA holds banquet

Share Facebook

The 59th annual FFA Banquet turned out well and ran smoothly. The new and old officer team came in on Saturday, April 9th at 9 am to start setting up the banquet. We started to set up in the gymnasium to have the meal. We took all the tables and chairs from the cafeteria and lined them up perfectly in the gymnasium. We decorated the tables with table cloths, streamers, and flowers. We also had the official ceremony in the Auditorium where we had tables set up for the opening ceremony and a backdrop where the seniors hung their jackets after their retiring addresses.

For our meal, we decided to just do light desserts. It was catered by Special Occasions. They brought in three different types of pies which included apple, peach, and rhubarb pie. There was also dirt pudding, brownies, and fruit. For drinks, we had water, punch, and coffee. While everyone was enjoying their desserts, they had a nice time socializing with the other chapter member’s families. Everyone said, The food was delicious and were glad we didn’t have a full meal. Hopefully, we can have Special Occasions back next year!

The official ceremony went really smoothly. We gave out the CDE awards to all grades and we gave the sophomores their chapter degree. We honored our seniors as they walked the stage with their parents. We had roses for each of the seniors’ mothers. We had a senior slideshow with the senior baby pictures up next to their senior pictures. We also had an end-of-the-year slide presentation. The senior officers which included Zach Cunningham, Joey Crawford, Kyla Stockdale, and Maci Carter gave their retiring addresses and hung up their jackets for the last time. Kari Carter also had a retiring address as she will be leaving us to go to Tri-Rivers for the Veterinary Science program for the last two years of her high school career.

We would like to thank everyone for coming to the 59th annual FFA Banquet. We would also like to thank all students for such a fantastic year and for being in our chapter. Thank you to all FFA parents for how you raised your kids, and for allowing them to be a part of our FFA Chapter. We couldn’t do this without you! Last but not least thank you to our seniors and we can’t wait to see where all of you go! We wish you the best of luck as you start a new chapter in your lives!