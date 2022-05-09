Utica FFA April 2022 Recap

Share Facebook

By Melinda Wesley- Utica FFA Reporter

With May fast approaching, we wanted share to you what’s going on in the Utica FFA chapter. To kick off the month of April, we celebrated our National FFA week, we got news of State Agriscience fair finalists, tried new CDE’s, and hosted our annual Banquet.

Coming back from spring break started our celebration of National FFA Week. Monday was Camouflage day, Tuesday was cowboy day and also Drive Your Tractor to School Day, Wednesday was “Anything but a backpack” day, students were challenged with bringing their school supplies in anything but a book bag. Thursday was FFA national blue and corn gold day, and finally, Friday was Hawaiian day. A big thanks to all the students and staff who participated with us!

The Agriscience fair is when students come up with a question relating to agriculture and test it as a science experiment. Freshman Emily O’Hara and Kayelynn Sheets asked the question “Does saddle padding effect the body temperature of a quarter horse after 20 minutes of exercise?” After submitting their document to state, they placed top 4 in the state of Ohio for their division! They will figure out their exact placing May 6th at State Convention. Congrats Emily and Kayelynn! We’re proud of you!

On April 7th, four of our students traveled to Teays Valley to participate in the Outdoor Power CDE. They identified engine parts, tools commonly used for small engine repair, used a dial caliper, check for specs of engine parts, calculate engine air displacement, trouble shoot an engine, find information on an oil bottle and time an engine. They placed 8th in the district. Congrats Jordan, Kenneth, Matt, and Todd!

Our annual FFA banquet was held in the Utica High School Cafeteria. We awarded students from all ag classes and FFA members who participated in CDE’s and SAE’s. We gave out 2 honorary Chapter degrees this year, one to Mrs. Susan Brohl, a teachers aid that’s present in the ag room and helps with CDE’s. The other going to our student teacher from The Ohio State University, Miss. Madeline Elfrink. We wish you the best Miss. Elfrink and will miss you being in the classroom! Lastly, our 2022-2023 Utica FFA officer team was installed; Abby Paxton- President, Brianne Priest- Vice President, Logan Scarberry- Treasurer, Audrey Boeshart- Secretary, Melinda Wesley- Reporter, Jenna Owens- Sentinel, Todd Orr- Student Advisor, and Jacob Stretton- Middle School Liaison. We’re so excited for great things coming to the Utica FFA!



