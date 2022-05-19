Utica FFA Attends State Convention

Share Facebook

This year was the first year since 2019, that the Ohio FFA organization held an in person State FFA Convention. For most members, this years 94th annual State Convention was their first. The convention was held on May 5th and 6th at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The Utica FFA Chapter attended both days with Licking Valley. They attended the career show and many sessions including ones honoring Utica members and the chapter. Three members participated in the state Ag Mechanics CDE. Kaden Baker, Wyatt Cullup, and Aidyn Burgess put together a garden tool holder in the time frame of 3 hours and completed a test. They placed 12th in the state. Congrats!

During the first session, the Utica FFA Chapter received recognition for charitable giving. This is earned by chapters donating supplies to organizations. With extra fruit from our annual fruit sale it was donated to the Utica Food Pantry. Later that evening during the second session Amanda Annett and other Ohio FFA members, were recognized for their national wins. The second day we visited the Anthony Thomas Chocolate factory. That afternoon we attended the fourth session of the Convention where our 2021-22 Reporter Brianne Priest received her award for her Gold Rated Reporters book. We also found out our state finalists placing for their Agriscience fair project. Emily O’Hara and Kayelynn Sheets placed 3rd in the state in the Animal Systems category, division 4. Their question was “Does saddle padding affect the body temperature of a quarter horse after 20 minutes of exercise?” Congrats Emily and Kayelynn, we’re proud of you both!

During the fifth and final session of the 94th Ohio FFA convention, six of our members received their State FFA degree. The State Degree is the highest degree an FFA member can receive at the state level, and is the second highest degree a member can earn beside the American Degree. Allie Burgess, Kenneth Davenport, Bella Ellis, Georgia Gamble, Montana Moran, and Abby Paxton all received their State FFA Degree. We’re so proud of all of our outstanding members, keep up the good work!