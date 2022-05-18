Waterford FFA member named Star over Ohio

Share Facebook

The Ohio FFA annually recognizes FFA members who rise to the top with the Ohio Star Awards. These members have gone above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and supervised agricultural experience. Finalists for these awards have mastered skills in production, finance, management and/or research.

Anna Jones, a member of the Waterford FFA Chapter was awarded the Ohio Star in Agricultural Placement during the 2nd session of the 94th Ohio State FFA Convention in Columbus, Ohio on May 5th. Anna has now become one of only three members in Waterford’s history (Brady Campbell-Star Farmer 2011 & Blake Campbell-Star Farmer 2014) to be named a Star over Ohio. Anna also was selected as a state finalist in the Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement area for Ohio and was awarded 3rd place during the State Convention.

Anna’s parents are Andy and Sharon Jones of Waterford, Ohio and her Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor is Matthew Hartline.

Anna is employed and works for her family’s farm, Lazy J Farms. Her SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) program is related to Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance. Lazy J Farms is a grain and cattle operation that produces 217 acres of corn and soybeans, 51 acres of hay, 217 acres of rye, and maintains 164 head of cattle. Anna’s responsibilities are spent performing maintenance and repair work on equipment.

Anna is currently enrolled at Ohio Northern University majoring in Electrical Engineering and will be completing an internship with AEP this summer.