Waterford FFA members receive State FFA Degree

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Each year, the Ohio FFA Association is proud to honor the FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. That honor, the State FFA Degree, is bestowed upon a select group of individuals for years of academic and professional excellence.

Dylan Hartline, Emma Hartline, Madi Hiener and Ashlee Wagner were selected to join that exclusive list and were awarded the Ohio State FFA Degree at the 94th State FFA Convention in Columbus.

Emma & Dylan Hartline, Hiener and Wagner are all members of the Waterford FFA Chapter and their agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor is Matt Hartline.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested at least $2,500 net through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they start, own, or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise. Recipients must also complete 25 community service hours, as well as demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities, community involvement and be extensively active in the FFA program.

Each recipient received a gold State FFA Degree Key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Emma and Dylan Hartline are the children of Matt & Missy Hartline. Hiener is the daughter of Nathan & Carolyn Hiener. Wagner is the daughter of Eric & Angela Wagner.