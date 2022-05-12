Waterford FFA participates in National Soils Contest

Share Facebook

Members of the Waterford FFA Chapter while touring the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. From left: Allison Huck, Emma Hartline, Cole Hansell and Dylan Hartline.

For the third time in history, four members of the Waterford FFA Chapter recently advanced to the 69th Annual National Land and Range Judging Contest that was held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from May 3rd to the 5th. The members included Allison Huck, Emma Hartline, Cole Hansell and Dylan Hartline. The contest was sponsored by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.

During the contest, students learned how to evaluate Surface and Subsurface textures, Depth of the Soil, Slope, Erosion, Permeability, Surface Runoff and Recommended Land Treatments in relation to Vegetative, Mechanical and Fertilizer & Soil pH qualities.

During the trip, the members toured the St. Louis Arch, watched a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball game, and toured the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum of Oklahoma City. The members also took in some fine dining at the famous Lambert’s Cafe, “Home of the throwed Roll” Restaurant in Missouri, and the Cattleman’s Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.

The Chapter would also like to thank the countless individuals and organizations that donated funds and their time to make the trip possible and successful.

Chaperones on the trip were Mr. Matt Hartline, FFA advisor/Coach, Mr. Matt Hansell and Coach, Mr. Clay Hansell.