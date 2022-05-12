Share Facebook

The West Holmes FFA Ag Mech Engineering team competed at the State FFA Convention in Columbus, Ohio on May 5th. The team created a request for proposal and blueprints for a garden tool organizer in January and were selected to compete in the finals at convention. The team prepared their supplies and tools and then built the project during the contest. The team placed 11th and members that competed were Ethan Feikert, Wyatt Schlauch, John Maloney, and alternate Garrett Fowler.