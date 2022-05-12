West Holmes FFA attended 2022 State Convention

Share Facebook

On May 5th West Holmes FFA departed for State Convention. They got started with touring the athletic facilities of the Ohio State University, ate lunch, and then attended the first session of convention and heard the keynote speaker Hunter Pinke and his message about not having bad days but having tough days and how to not only have your glass filled but to be kind and fill other peoples glasses. Members then had time to walk around the expo. They then attended a second session where member Pacee Miller was on stage for her proficiency in Beef Entrepreneurship and placed second in the state. They also heard keynote speaker Malissa Radke and her message was about having bad days would make great stories and you have to get through those bad days.

On May 6th members attended the third session where Garrett Houin was on stage for his proficiency in Outdoor Recreation and placed first and his proficiency in Service Learning where he placed third. They ate lunch at the Varsity Club and then attended the fourth session. In the fourth session Chloe Shumaker received her award for her gold rated secretaries book, Maren Drzazga received her award for her gold rated treasurer’s book, and Alysa Pringle received her award for her gold rated reporters book. At the fifth session members Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Ally Ogi, Alysa Pringle, Leah Reining, Dakotah Ringwalt, Becca Schuch, and Ashley Tate all received their State Degrees. Members who attended were Gabe Averbukh, Ian Barr, Maison Carter, Cora Crilow, Laina Croskey, Maren Drzazga, Ethan Feikert, Garrett Fowler, Olivia Gerber, Brody Gindlesburger, Lakensey Guthrie, Keith Hawkins, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Colby Long, John Maloney, Kaden McDougle, Derek Miller, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Wyatt Myers, Ally Ogi, Casey Ogi, Taelor Patterson, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Leah Reining, Dakotah Ringwalt, Torrie Savage, Wyatt Schlauch, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Chloe Shumaker, Hayden Smith, Lexy Starner, Zora Starner, Maria Steiner, Alexa Tate, Ashley Tate, Logan VanSickle, Quinten Vehrs, and Gabby Yates. Thank you to Mr. Gerber, Ms. Miller, and Mr. Galbraith for chaperoning.