West Holmes FFA competed in the State Agricultural Issues Forum contes

On April 30th the West Holmes FFA competed in the State Agricultural Issues Forum contest. The team placed 2nd in the state! They presented a round table discussion about the opportunities and challenges of farmers’ mental health. The team consisted of Cora Crilow, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Andi Schuch, and Becca Schuch. They would like to thank Holmes County Farm Bureau Board Members, Holmes County Soil and Water, Leadership of Holmes County, Holmes County Commissioners, and the Holmes and Wayne Mental Health Recovery Board for listening to our presentations before the contest.